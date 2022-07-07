Chamber Happenings for Rock Springs

Wyo4News photo of Rock Springs Chamber logo

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Rock Springs-Do you find yourself saying, “There is nothing to do around here,” often? If so, maybe you were not aware of the events put on by your local chamber of commerce. Here is a list of things to do through the next month, from the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

On Thursday, July 14, at 12:00 p.m. there will be a monthly Connections Luncheon. This luncheon presentation will be done by Sweetwater Tech. The chosen topic is Cyber Security. It will be located at Holiday INN on Sunset Drive in Rock Springs. Click here to register.

On Thursday, July 14, at 5:00 p.m. there will be a networking event for all professionals called Business After Business. This is hosted by the 307 Real Estate Group. This will be located at The 307 Real Estate Group, 426 South Main St. in Rock Springs. Click here to register.

The Sweetwater Co. GOP’s Primary Election Debates will be happening on August 8, 9, and 10 at 6:00 p.m. at the Broadway Theatre in Rock Springs. This will include all of the debates among the candidates who are running in the Primaries. For more information click here.

There will be a Political Candidate Meet, Greet & Eat on Thursday, August 11, at 5:00 p.m at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. Candidates from the local level to the federal level will be in attendance. Community members will be able to speak and ask questions to several candidates. Food trucks will also be on site. For more information click here.

On Friday, August 12 at 6:00 p.m. the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Mayor & City Council Election Debates will be held at the Broadway Theatre in Rock Springs. This will include debates among candidates who are running for Rock Springs Mayor and City Council. For more information click here.