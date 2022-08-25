Concert in the Park ends summer season with Wyoming Raised

Wyo4news photo

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Last night, despite ominous clouds rolling over White Mountain, a large crowd gathered at 7 p.m. in Bunning Park for this summer’s final Concert in the Park. The clouds passed over and Wyoming Raised entertained the crowd for two hours performing a variety of country and rock songs.

Audience members filled the grassy areas in front of the stage at Bunning Park, danced on the concrete, and enjoyed pizza and cotton candy as the three young men played and sang ending this season’s summer tour of bands and performers. After the concert, the band took a few minutes before taking their equipment down to speak with Wyo4news. Lead guitarist Brayten Bettelyoun, rhythm guitar, and lead singer Dakota Knezovich and Austin Tavegia on bass were eager and maybe a little anxious to be interviewed but soon relaxed and spoke openly about their love of performing and appreciation of their fan base.

Although the Wyoming Raised band has been around for a number of years, this trio has only been performing together for about 1 1/2 years. They met through mutual friends and began jamming together. With their musical preferences like country and rock meshing, they cover bands and artists like Brothers Osbourne, Garth Brooks, Dwight Yokam, and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Knezovich went on to explain the band definitely “plays a lot of 90’s country and will be playing more of that in the future.”

When asked what they hope the audience feels after leaving their show they used words like “excited”, “in a better mood”, and “sad to be leaving”. Knezovich then went on to thank the fans for liking their social media and coming out to watch them play. The group agreed they are very grateful for the people who have supported them through their journey. Tavegia also mentioned that you can find their music on all major streaming platforms for continued listening. The next big show they have lined up is the New Year’s Eve Dance at Sweetwater County Events Complex, which will be the second year in a row they have performed there. “There’s going to be food!” beamed Bettelyoun. “It’s on Saturday night this year!” added Knezovich.

The concert ended with Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird” and an impressive guitar solo by Bettelyoun, the perfect ending to an always exciting Concert in the Park tour.