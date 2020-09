Darrian Mechling

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 13, 2020) — A fundraising Cornhole Tournament will be happening this Saturday, September 19, 2020 in the parking lot of Whisler Chevrolet.

Warm up is at 11 a.m., tournament starts at noon. Prizes will go to the top five teams. To sign up, send a message to 307cornhole on Facebook or stop by Whisler Chevrolet to sign up.

There will also be a raffle so come out and support the Smith family!