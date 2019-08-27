Cowgirl Soccer To Host Season Opener On Wednesday

Laramie, Wyoming (August 27, 2019) – The Wyoming soccer team will host the Northern Colorado Bears on Wednesday in its season-opener. The game is scheduled for 11 a.m. MT at the Louis S. Madrid Complex.

“It will be a great opportunity for us to return home, and continue to progress in a familiar environment,” head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “We learned some good lessons about playing on the road and having to finish strong in the first two matches. We need to do a better job of closing out games, and our next match will require the same type of efforts from our previous two games. We are also looking forward to having a great crowd out to the game, and hope that the schools have a great time attending our match.”

Last time out, the Cowgirls and New Mexico State ended in a 1-1 tie after 110 minutes. Wyoming came out as the aggressor to begin the game and really pushed the pace. Their first opportunity came at the 3:51 mark with a shot from redshirt freshman Jamie Tatum which was saved by Dmitri Fong. Off a corner kick from sophomore Amber Vokoun, the Cowgirls got on the board first with a goal from fellow sophomore Indianna Asimus at the 5:22 mark. Following that it was pretty quiet for both teams as New Mexico State had two shots the rest of the way with Wyoming taking a 1-0 lead in to the lockerrroom. Each team had two shots a piece while the Cowgirls had four corner kicks. Out of the break, the Aggies came out strong with four shots in the first ten minutes. The Cowgirls had chance at the 58:17 mark with a shot from senior Summer Taube who pushed the ball right of the goal. New Mexico State continued to keep the ball on its side of the field and in the 70th meeting Alexa Barrera got it past sophomore Hannah Lee to make it 1-1. Eliudth Gonzalez had the assist. In the final 20 minutes of the second half, both teams locked down defensively with it ending 1-1 after 90 minutes of action. NMSU outshot the Cowgirls 9-4 in the second half while UW had a couple of corner kicks. In the first extra ten minutes, NMSU had chances in the 93rd and 96th minutes but neither was successful. Wyoming had a look with 96:41 on the clock which also came up empty. The next ten minutes proved to be unsuccessful for either squad to get a score and the game ended in a 1-1 tie after 110 minutes.

Asimus leads the way with two goals and five shots on goal. Tatum is the only other Cowgirl to score along with recording five shots. Lee has played both games in net, has four saves and a 1.29 goals against average.

The Cowgirls currently hold the longest non-conference home unbeaten streak in the country among D-I programs. Wyoming’s last loss at home against a non-conference opponent came on Sept. 22, 2013, to Idaho State in double overtime. The Cowgirls are 13-0-3 during the streak.

Northern Colorado enters Wednesday’s contest with a 0-0-1 mark after a 1-1 tie with Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Friday in Greeley.

The Bears return four starters and 24 letterwinners to a team that went 12-8-1 overall and 8-3-1 in the Big Sky. Sophomore Lexi Pulley returns as the top goal scorer with seven goals along with five assists a season ago. UNC is coached by Tim Barrera who is in his 21st year with the program.

UW leads the overall series record, 9-6-2. The last time the two teams met was Sept. 4, 2018 with the Bears coming out on top 4-1 in Greeley. The last home meeting the Cowgirls won 2-1 on Sept. 10, 2017.

Live stats and video will be available at GoWyo.com, along with live stats. Follow @Wyo_soccer on twitter for updates throughout the game.

