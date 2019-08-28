Cowgirl Volleyball Opens Season At Buffs Invitational

Laramie, Wyoming (August 28, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team kicks off the 2019 season at the Buffs Invitational, hosted by Colorado in Boulder, Colo. The Cowgirls will face (RV) Colorado on Friday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m., before facing Santa Barbara on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Noon.

Advertisement

Wyoming is coming off a four-set loss against Nebraska-Kearney in Cheyenne, that saw senior libero Madi Fields lead the field in digs, redshirt freshman Carlie Fiske lead both teams in blocks, and the trio of senior Tara Traphagan, senior Halie McArdle and sophomore KC McMahon reach double-digit kills.

The Cowgirls will look to build off a 2018 season that saw UW post a 20-11 record, finish second in the Mountain West and compete in the postseason for the second-consecutive season. Wyoming returns nine players from that 2018 squad, including all-Mountain West selection Jackie McBride.

Colorado is receiving votes in the AVCA preseason poll, and come into Friday night’s matchup looking to build on an impressive 2018 season in which they finished 18-14 overall with a 10-10 record in Pac-12 play. Colorado advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 20th time in program history last season, and will look to get back again in 2019 while facing the loss of two All-America caliber seniors in Naghede Abu and Alexa Smith.

UC Santa Barbara is coming off a 17-12 season in 2018 in which they finished fourth in Big West play and reached the postseason for the first time since 2018. The Gauchos return 2018 AVCA All-American Lindsey Ruddins this season, and bring in a top-35 recruiting class for the 2019 campaign.

The Cowgirls will then host LIU on Monday, Sept. 2, in the UniWyo Sports Complex at 6:30 p.m., in Wyoming’s home opener. The following weekend, UW hosts the UniWyo Invite, welcoming Buffalo, Charleston and Northern Colorado to 7,220 feet.

Season tickets are available for Cowgirl volleyball, starting at $65 for public general admission and $35 for children between the ages of 3-12. Single-match tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for children. Fans can contact the Wyoming ticket office at (307) 7660-7220 or by visiting the ticket office in the Arena-Auditorium Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement