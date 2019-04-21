Don’t Miss America’s Got Talent Finalist Evie Clair At Kidchella Fest

(April 21, 2019) – America’s Got Talent Finalist Evie Clair will be performing Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 at Kidchella Fest taking place at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs.

Evie Clair beat out thousands of contestants on AGT season 12 to make it to the finals. During the show, Evie’s father was battling cancer; he was just strong enough to cheer on his daughter live on the big AGT stage. However, just weeks before the finals, his fight came to an end. At the age of 13 years old, Evie lost her father.

To honor her father, Evie Clair chose to continue with the competition. She had come so far and had known that this is what her father would want. Evie was eliminated on the final day, but her journey has just begun. Evie, now 15, travels the country performing in cities large and small.

Kidchella Fest will include family-friendly concerts, magic shows, video game tournaments, prizes, and shopping. You can also test your skills in the Pickin’ Palace “Guitar Hero” championship contest. Discount tickets are available at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Dugout. Vendors can call 371-0079. For more information see the Kidchella Fest Facebook event page here.