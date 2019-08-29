Downtown Rock Springs Hosts Second Annual ARTember

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announces the second annual ARTember.

The event is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Built on the successful 2016 Art Walk, the ARTember event will feature live music, an “art fair,” chalk drawings, rock painting, performing arts and mural walking tours.

This is a free event showcasing the work of local artists, artisans, musicians and performers.

Artist Booths include Stephen Wardell, William Travis Hart, Howard Har, tGwendolyn Quitberg, Amanda Romero, Leslie Webster, Nathan Wonnacott, Deborah Soule, Susie Von Ahrens, Patti Meyerbird, Harlie Holt, David Danielson, Andrew Kneeland, Kamryn Ferrell, Effie Manley, Dennis Nate, Jef Edwards, Rose Klein, Edie Reed, Jordan Wallace, and Taylor Wallace.

For artist biographies, go to the website at downtownrs.com.

Musicians performing on South Main Street during the event include Shandryn Trumball, Eddy Delbridge and Chuck Dittman. Mike Manning will do a Chainsaw Woodcarving Demo from 12:30-2 p.m. A Childrens’ Art Booth will be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hungry Buddha Food Truck, Neurotic Dogs and Chill Out Ice Cream will be there as well to serve up some goodies.

Round out the festivities of the day with the Wyoming Roots Music Festival, celebrating the art of music. This event is at The Broadway Theater from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts & Culture.

For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit the website at downtownrs.com.