Downtown RS ‘Second Saturday’ to focus on artists

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 31, 2020) — Downtown Rock Springs is holding the first ‘Second Saturday’ on February 8.

Advertisement

There are a number of events, activities and special drawings at various businesses.

One of the highlights of the day will be an Artists Pop-Up Exhibit, featuring seven local artists, and artisans promoting their work.

Susie von Ahrens will have a variety of her fused glass pieces, created in a variety of designs, both functional and non-functional. She has been fascinated with glass for almost 30 years after taking a stained-glass class.

“Several of my designs are created with flowers and nature in mind but I also love abstracts,” Susie explained. “Glass comes in many colors and textures as do flowers. Living in Wyoming all my life, I have seen the brown desert areas and the green and lush areas leading to the mountains, all of which have beautiful vibrant and fragrant wildflowers.”

Suzie Baker is a photographer from Rock Springs, who works in both color and black and white images. Her photographs contain a wide variety of subjects from nature to wildlife and glass bottles to hand tools. Each photo has a unique focal point to provide a different perspective of the subjective.

She also specializes in images that turn a mundane, everyday object into abstract art.

Kara Greiner makes unique seasonal wreaths, highlighting holidays, with many including wooden signs to complete the design. Passionate about her creations, Kara is meticulous about her work and says, “if it isn’t good enough for me to buy, it isn’t good enough for you to buy.”

Effie Manly says, “Working with clay has always been a meditative process for me. I enjoy making different forms while remaining utilitarian and love watching people use my pottery in their everyday lives. It’s a driving factor in my work, creating beauty that can be used.”

She has always admired that combination of beauty and function in Ancient Greek pottery, drawing from her heritage of being Greek.

After retiring from her job at the local trona mine, she has found a new career in ceramics and recently moved into a new studio converted from her garage. She has taken classes at Western Wyoming Community College as well as workshops from visiting artists.

Advertisement

Nikki Maxwell has been fashioning hand-beaded jewelry in her original designs for twelve years. Her self-imposed “rule” is never to make the same necklace twice. During her 14 years in the military, she explored bead markets around the world, collecting beads as she traveled.

Her designs incorporate a large variety of semiprecious beads, crystals, and natural organic pieces into necklaces, earrings, and bracelets.

Debora Soule has always stayed connected to the arts in one way or another – pottery and sculpture, cartooning for GAF Viewmaster, custom bridal designs, painting, and graphic design.

She has served as the director at the Community Fine Arts Center for nineteen years and teaches drawing, relief printing and other fine art techniques, as well as knit and crochet.

She returned to painting for several years, finding inspiration first in the landscapes of southwest Wyoming and currently, wildlife, birds, and whimsical dog portraits, using color and line to depict the personality of her subject.

Leslie Webster is a self-taught artist, having originally been drawn to the popular painted rocks movement but found the poured acrylic paintings both beautiful and challenging.

Webster studied on-line videos and researched techniques and materials so that she now “not only creates one-of-a-kind art,” but she has been sharing the technique teaching classes in both Green River and Rock Springs.

She finds inspiration in “everyday life,” looking at colors, ordinary kitchen tools which she uses to make different patterns in the paint, and of course, other artists.