Downtown RS Seeking Bands For Wyoming Roots Music Festival

Rock Springs, WY – This could be the opportunity Wyoming bands have been waiting for.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency wants to showcase the amazing talent that exists in Wyoming at the first annual Wyoming Roots Music Festival. The event will place at the Broadway Theater on September 14.

If selected, each band will play a 30-minute set. Bands will have access to the house sound system only; any additional sound requirements must be provided by the entertainers and it will be covered with a $300 stipend. The festival will feature five bands.

Musicians need to send a sample of their music in digital format, CD or link a current resume of any music performance history and references and any support materials, such as copies of show programs, reviews, newspaper/magazine articles.

Wyoming Roots Music Festival will be a part of Downtown Rock Springs ARTember event.

More information can be found on downtownrs.com or broadwayrs.com. Applicants may call the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 352-1434.