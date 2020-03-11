Driving range and chipping green at golf course to open Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 11, 2020) – The City of Rock Springs has announced that the driving range and chipping green at White Mountain Golf Course in Rock Springs will open at 10 am on Friday, March 13, Golf Pro Aaron Allred announced.

The facility will be open from 10 am to 5 pm daily, weather permitting, from Friday until the course officially opens for the season. Allred said he expects the full course to open April 1, possibly sooner.

Allred added that season memberships and new merchandise for the Pro Shop from Callaway, Titleist, and TaylorMade have arrived and will be available for purchase on Friday.