Green River Happenings

Wyo4News picture of Green River logo

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Green River-Do you find yourself saying, “There is nothing to do around here,” often? If so, maybe you were not aware of the many events put on by your City, local Chamber of Commerce, URA, businesses, and other agencies. Here is a list of things going on through the next month in the city of Green River.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

On Monday, July 18 from 6:30 pm.m to 7:30 p.m. GriefShare will be holding a grief support group. This will take place at the Green River Alliance Church.

On Tuesday, July 19 there will be a City Council meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the Green River City Hall.

On Wednesday, July 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. the will be a Lunch and Learn event at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Green River. Click here to register.

On Wednesday, July 20 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. there will be a Farmer’s Market at 400 Uinta Dr. in Green River.

On Thursday, July 21 there will be a concert at the clocktower in Downtown Green River starting at 7:00 p.m.

On Monday, July 25 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. there will be a ribbon-cutting and an open house for Southwest Wyoming BMX.

On Monday, July 25 from 6:30 pm.m to 7:30 p.m. GriefShare will be holding a grief support group. This will take place at the Green River Alliance Church.

On Wednesday, July 27 there will be a Farmer’s Market at 400 Uinta Dr. in Green River.

On Thursday, July 28 there will be a concert at the clocktower in Downtown Green River starting at 7:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, August 2 WWCC will have a representative from the college to answer all questions and talk about the college. The coffee and tea will be free and each attendee will receive a free gift.

On Tuesday, August 2 there will be a City Council meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the Green River City Hall.

On Saturday, August 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there will be a Green River Garden and Pond Tour. Click here for more information.

On Wednesday, August 10 there will be a Farmer’s Market at 400 Uinta Dr. in Green River.

On Thursday, August 11 there will be a concert at the clocktower in Downtown Green River starting at 7:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, August 16 there will be a City Council meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the Green River City Hall.

On Wednesday, August 18 there will be a Farmer’s Market at 400 Uinta Dr. in Green River.

On Thursday, August 18 there will be a concert at the clocktower in Downtown Green River starting at 7:00 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday, August 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on August 20 the Art on the Green will take place.

On Friday, August 19 starting at 4:00 p.m. the Battle on the Green will take place.

On Friday, August 19 from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. the River Festival will take place.

On Saturday, August 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m the second day of the River Festival will take place.