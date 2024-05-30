Final call for American Legion raffle tickets plus upcoming charity run on June 8

May 30, 2024 – Wyo4News

The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 Legion Riders are nearing the end of their raffle fundraiser, with only seven tickets left for a chance to win a Can-Am 650 four-wheeler donated by Rocky Mountain Powersports & Auto Service. The raffle aims to raise funds for local causes, including support for veterans, the YWCA’s Victim Advocacy Programs and Safe House, and the Waldner House.

Tickets are priced at $50 each. To purchase, contact Todd Zwickle via Facebook or Venmo (@t_zpi13). If tickets remain, they will be available at the Car Show at Whistler Chevrolet this Saturday; however, it is important to note they are not at the event to overshadow the fundraising efforts of the car show. The raffle drawing will be held next week.

“Sales have been going well for this,” said Todd Zwickle, a member of Post 24. “The Riders will always put Veterans first. We have a Veterans Assistance Fund that goes to help any veteran in financial hardships – help them get to and from medical appointments and help make home modifications for those with disabilities, just to name a few. But we were unanimous in helping the YWCA as we feel mental health and domestic violence are major concerns in our area. This fundraiser has also brought awareness to the Waldner House, as many people didn’t really know about the great service they provide.”

For those who miss out on the raffle, additional support opportunities are available at the 19th Annual Charity Run on Saturday, June 8. People can attend the Poker Run starting at 10 a.m., with cars welcome as well. The YWCA will assist with selling hands until noon and counting hands when participants return by 4 p.m. While the kickstands typically go up at 10 a.m., this shorter ride allows participants to leave at their convenience.

Those who want to support the charity but prefer not to participate in the Poker Run can join the street party after 4 p.m. The event will feature games, raffles, auctions, live music by The Real Doug Lane, and food trucks, including Smash 307 and Food For Thought. “We have some great items that will be available to win,” Zwickle noted.

The Charity Run route includes:

American Legion Post 24

Saddle Lite Saloon

Eden Bar

Hwy 28 Pit Stop

Eagles in Green River

Bombers Sports Bar

Return to American Legion Post 24

About YWCA’s Victim Advocacy Programs and Safe House: YWCA Sweetwater County provides crucial services for women and families, promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity. For more information, visit YWCA Sweetwater County.

About Waldner House: The Waldner House, supported by the Memorial Hospital Foundation, offers lodging for patients traveling to Rock Springs for treatment at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County or the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center. Established by a generous donation from the Waldner family, it aims to provide a home-like environment for those in need. More details can be found at Waldner House.