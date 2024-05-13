First Annual Fishing Derby to support McKenzie Home set for June 1 & 2

May 13, 2024 – Wyo4News

Anglers are invited to participate in the inaugural Fishing Derby supporting the McKenzie Home, scheduled for June 1 and 2, 2024. This fundraising event promises a thrilling, angling experience while contributing to a worthy cause.

The derby, sanctioned by the Ashley National Forest Service and Wyoming Game and Fish Department, will take place on the Wyoming side of The Flaming Gorge. Organizers aim to blend outdoor recreation with community support, emphasizing camaraderie while helping with conservation efforts.

With no limitations on team registrations, the derby encourages widespread participation. A registration fee of $150 per 2-3 person team applies, with 50% of the proceeds allocated to prize payouts and the remaining 50% directed towards The McKenzie Home project. Prize categories include the Heaviest Average Team Weight of Lake Trout under 25 inches from both days, Longest Rainbow or Cutthroat Trout, and Longest Brown Trout. Participants must be present at the closing ceremonies to claim prizes. The prize pool, contingent on the number of entries, ensures that the more anglers engage, the greater the prize payouts. All participants are encouraged to join in the spirit of friendly competition while contributing to a noble cause.

Trent Williams, the event coordinator, can be contacted at 307-871-0575 for further inquiries, or click on the items below to register and view the derby rules:

About the McKenzie Home

The McKenzie Home, set to be constructed in Green River, Wyoming, will provide housing for single women and their children, extending support beyond geographical boundaries. The initiative not only aims to raise funds but also seeks to promote the well-being of single mothers by connecting them with community resources.