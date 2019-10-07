First Bank, Wyo4News & WyoRadio Partner Up for Annual Baby Food Drive

First Bank in Rock Springs, along with Wyo4News and WyoRadio have once again teamed up for their annual Baby Food, Formula and Diaper Drive. All the donations and proceeds will benefit the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.

The drive will take place from now until November 1, and community members and residents are encouraged to drop off baby food, formula, diapers, or even cash to First Bank at 601 N. Front Street in Rock Springs during normal business hours.

There will also be several alternate drop-off locations throughout October starting with Smith’s in Rock Springs, on Tuesday, October 8 from 11 am until 1 pm. While residents are shopping, they’re encouraged to purchase needed items and drop them off at the booth set up near the front of the door. The WyoRadio Kruiser will also be near the front entrance, where volunteers from First Bank and WyoRadio will be available to accept donations and provide more information.

The other alternate drop-off locations and dates include:

October 18: Walmart from 11 am – 1 pm

October 23: Albertson’s from 11 am – 1 pm

October 31: Smith’s in RS from 11 am – 1 pm.

For more information about the event or donation contact First Bank here. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.