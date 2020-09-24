Fused Glass Workshop tonight at Sweetwater Creations

Image may contain: text that says 'AFTER FUSION FUSED GLASS WORKSHOP September 24, 5:30-7:30pm Cost is $65 per person, sign up in advance is required to guarantee a minimum of 3 people for the workshop with a maximum of 6 due to limited number of tools available'

Darrian Mechling
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 24, 2020) — According to the Sweetwater Creations Facebook page, there is still at least one spot available for the Fused Glass Workshop tonight.

 

This event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A message from their Facebook page also states “The store will be open 5-8 p.m. For anyone who would like to create something beautiful, as well – perhaps in honor of our precious Cayleigh” Cayleigh was a student and Volleyball player at Western Wyoming Community College, who, unfortunately, passed away earlier this week.

