Fused Glass Workshop tonight at Sweetwater Creations

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 24, 2020) — According to the Sweetwater Creations Facebook page, there is still at least one spot available for the Fused Glass Workshop tonight.

This event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A message from their Facebook page also states “The store will be open 5-8 p.m. For anyone who would like to create something beautiful, as well – perhaps in honor of our precious Cayleigh” Cayleigh was a student and Volleyball player at Western Wyoming Community College, who, unfortunately, passed away earlier this week.