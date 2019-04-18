Get Your Geek On At WyoCon 2019

(April 19, 2019) – After taking a year off, WyoCon is back on April 27!

WyoCon is Sweetwater County’s annual fan and pop culture event. Hosted by the White Mountain Library, WyoCon allows fans from the region to gather and share their love of all things geek. The event will feature screenings, panels, cosplay and more.

Admission to the event is free. There will be several vendors on site selling their best pop culture wares and refreshments will be available. People are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite characters for a chance to participate in a cosplay contest.

Panels will include topics such as Star Wars, Firefly, Harry Potter, Doctor Who, and local authors. People are encouraged to participate in these lively discussions and strut their stuff, fandom-wise.

There will be photo ops stationed throughout the library so people have the chance to snap a picture and share their selfies.

New this year is a Magic: The Gathering Tournament hosted by The Dugout.

Find out more about the library system’s events by visiting the Sweetwater County Library System website at www.sweetwaterlibraries.com and clicking on Events Calendar.

For more information about library programs and services, visit the library system online at www.sweetwaterlibraries.com or follow the library system on Facebook at facebook.com/sweetlibraries, on Instagram at instagram.com/sweetlibraries, or on Pinterest.com/sweetlibraries.