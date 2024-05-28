Green River FFA students plant sale fundraiser today and Wednesday

May 28, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Green River High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) is holding a plant sale today and Wednesday, May 28 and 29, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The sale is taking place at the Green River High School Greenhouse, located by the tennis courts.

The plant sale features Early Girl and Cherry Tomatoes in 6-inch pots, available by donation only, as well as Easy Wave Petunias and Pinto Mix Geraniums in 6-inch oval metal pots, priced between $5 and $10.

Proceeds from the sale will help the FFA raise funds for trips, awards for the fair, and supplies needed throughout the year. Payments can be made with cash, check, or Venmo.

The FFA encourages community members to support their efforts by purchasing plants. Supplies are limited, so attendees are advised to arrive early.