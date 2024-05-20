Green River Girls Softball Association announces All-Star team tryouts

Photo by Wyo4News

May 20, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Green River Girls Softball Association is set to hold All-Star tryouts on Tuesday, May 21, at Veterans Field in Green River.

The tryout schedule is as follows:

12-and-under: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

14-and-under: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Some 12U athletes may be asked to stay for the 14U group evaluation, though this does not guarantee team placement. Participants must be registered to try out. Registration remains open until Monday evening and can be completed by signing up here .

Athletes are required to arrive in softball attire and bring all necessary gear. Parents and coaches are not allowed on the field, and coaching from the stands is prohibited. Team rosters will be posted by Wednesday, and coaches will be selected by Monday. Practice will begin following the selection process.

The association emphasizes the importance of attitude and coachability, noting that these factors can significantly impact the tryout outcome. Due to insufficient interest, a 10U team will not be fielded this year.