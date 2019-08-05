Green River Plans National Night Out This Saturday

Green River, Wyoming — Are you interested in creating a little neighborhood camaraderie? Then sign up to host your own neighborhood block party as part of Green River’s National Night Out event on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

Block parties can be planned between noon and 10 p.m. Registration to host a party closes at noon on Aug. 9. The Green River Police Department hosts the event.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It takes a community to protect a community.

GRPD officers will be making the rounds visiting the neighborhoods and voting on their Favorite Party. The block party that gets the most votes from the officers wins a trophy, provided by Sweetwater Trophies.

Can anyone top the Skinner’s Best Block Party 2018? All you need to do is designate a neighborhood captain, register your block party, and apply for a play street permit (if you plan on blocking off a street for the event).

For more information contact Jamie Green at the GRPD 307-872-6170 or [email protected]