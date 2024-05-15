Green River to celebrate Arbor Day by giving out free trees

Arbor Day, dedicated to the planting and appreciation of trees, will be commemorated with a ceremony conducted by the City of Green River Tree Board and the City of Green River Parks Division. This year marks the 40th consecutive year Green River has been designated a “Tree City, USA,” making it the second longest-running Tree City in Wyoming, following Cheyenne.

Rock Springs will host its Arbor Day event on May 30 at Garnett Park, beginning at 10 am, with a tree planting ceremony. More details will be provided in a future article.