Green River to celebrate Arbor Day by giving out free trees

May 15, 2024 – Wyo4News
The City of Green River invites the community to celebrate Arbor Day tomorrow, Thursday, from 4 pm to 6 pm at Edgewater Park. The event will include free saplings for attendees (while supplies last), educational information, a chance to win gift cards from local businesses, and opportunities for community camaraderie.
Arbor Day, dedicated to the planting and appreciation of trees, will be commemorated with a ceremony conducted by the City of Green River Tree Board and the City of Green River Parks Division. This year marks the 40th consecutive year Green River has been designated a “Tree City, USA,” making it the second longest-running Tree City in Wyoming, following Cheyenne.
Rock Springs will host its Arbor Day event on May 30 at Garnett Park, beginning at 10 am, with a tree planting ceremony. More details will be provided in a future article.