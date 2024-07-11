Green River’s Movies in the Park returns Friday night

July 10, 2024 – Wyo4News

The City of Green River and Green River Parks & Recreation are hosting another free Movies in the Park event this Friday, July 12th, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Centennial Park, 160 E. Flaming Gorge Way. This week’s feature is the beloved animated film, “Shrek.”

The movie will begin around 9 p.m., or approximately 20 minutes after sunset, once it is dark enough to see the screen. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs, along with bug spray, to enjoy the film under the stars. The local Girl Scouts will once again be selling concessions, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Girl Scout Troops.

“Shrek is a great movie for bringing the community together on a summer night. It’s a fun, family-friendly film that everyone can enjoy. Plus, we’re hosting a Shrek costume contest, so come dressed as your favorite character for a chance to win a great prize!” said Sherry Schumacher, Recreation Supervisor.

Movies in the Park has been a popular program for the Green River Parks and Recreation Department, showing three movies each summer from 2008 to 2015, and resuming from 2021 through 2023. Attendance typically ranges from 75 to 150 people per movie. The final showing for this summer is scheduled for August 9th and will feature Disney’s “Wish.”

However, attendees should note that if it becomes too windy, the movie cannot be shown as the screen cannot withstand strong winds. Updates on weather conditions will be posted on the Green River Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

For more information, contact Sherry Schumacher at 307-872-0517 or [email protected]