Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 28, 2020) — Don’t forget to head out to Bomber’s Sports Bar starting today at 3 p.m. located at 1549 Elk Street in Rock Springs

The benefit will raise money to help with medical bills and necessities for Gretchen Baldwin and her family.

ZAMTRIP is preforming outside, there will be games, raffles, and a nacho bar by donation. don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to support local residents, and local music!