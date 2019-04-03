GRHS Theatre Presents “Bright Star”

The Green River High School Theatre department presents, “Bright Star” a musical written and composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell.

“Bright Star” is set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in the mid 1940’s with flashbacks to 1923. The musical is inspired by Martin and Brickell’s Grammy-winning 2013 bluegrass album Love Has Come For You.

The production is set to take place April 4, 5, 6, & 8 at 7:00 pm at the GRHS Theatre. Tickets can be reserved at www.showtix4u.com

For more information visit their Facebook page here.