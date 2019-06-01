Historic B-17 Coming To Airport For A Visit In June

Rock Spring, WY (6/1/19) – The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport will have a piece of World War II history pay a visit June 10 – 16, 2019.

The Commemorative Air Force Airbase Arizona will be flying their B-17 bomber, “Sentimental Journey,” to the local airport as part of their summer tour.

Advertisement

According to a press release from Southwest Regional Airport: This amazing opportunity to step-back-in-time and remember the Heroes of WWII and the aircraft in which they used is made possible by the following sponsors: J.R. Simplot Company, Rocky Mountain Power, Rocky Mountain Power Blue Sky Program, Rock Springs Holiday Inn & Suites, and the Wyoming Department of Transportation Aeronautics Divison.

Area residents will be able to tour the B-17 aircraft and talk with volunteers from Commemorative Air Force Airbase Arizona, a nonprofit organization. Tours will cost $10 per person or $20 for a family of four. Rides are also being offered. The B-17 Waist Compartment Seats are $425 each (seats 6) and Bombardier/Navigator Seats in the Nose area are $850 each (seats 2). Rides are being scheduled now. All proceeds go to the acquisition, restoration, and preservation of heroic aircraft and remembrance.

Advertisement

The B-17 Heavy Bomber will arrive at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport the afternoon of Monday, June 10. The following is a schedule for tours and rides:

Tours: Monday and Friday – Sunday, 2 – 6 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Rides: Friday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.