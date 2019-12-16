Infinity Power and Controls’ 11th Annual Bikes & Bears Giveaway Winners

0
136

Here’s the list of winners from the Infinity Power and Controls 11th Annual Bikes and Bears Giveaway! For more information or questions about the contest please contact Infinity at 307-362-6661.

Bikes and Bears can be picked up at Infinity Power and Controls, 1701 Decora Drive in Rock Springs, Monday – Thursday, December 16 – 19th from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday, December 20th, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thank you to everyone who participated and have a Mery Christmas!

Girls Bear Winners for ages 0-6

 

Boys Bear Winners for ages 0-6

 

Girls Bike Winners for ages 7-11

 

Boys Bike Winners for ages 7-11

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR