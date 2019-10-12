It’s a Great Day to “Trunk or Treat” in Green River

Green River, WY (10/12/19) – The Green River URA/Mainstreet Agency’s annual Trunk or Treat will take place today in Downtown Green River.

Advertisement

The free event will take place on Flaming Gorge Way near the Clock Tower from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with lots of safe Halloween goodies given out. A variety of local businesses and organizations will be lined up on either side of Flaming Gorge Way with trunk or treaters encouraged to stop by each “trunk” to get a treat. Last year it was estimated over a 1,000 trunk or treater participated.

Costume contests will also be taking place in categories such as cutest costume, scariest costume, best family costume, best pet costume, and best baby costume.