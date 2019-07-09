Join Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding Teen 2019 For A Fundraiser Dinner

Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding Teen 2019, Hannah Moore, is asking the public to join her next week for two fundraisers to benefit her Year of Service and the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Hannah’s first appearance will be at the Young At Heart Senior Center on Sunday, July 14 for a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser. The event will include dinner, dessert, and fun for participants. There is a suggested donation of $10 per plate for the event.

On Monday, July 15 rodeo fans and residents are invited to grab some dinner and take a picture with Hannah at McDonald’s, 1607 Elk Street in Rock Springs from 3 pm to 5 pm. Proceeds will go towards her goal to raise $500 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Up next for Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding Teen 2019 is a trip to Orlando, FL on Friday, July 19, where she’ll compete for Miss America’s Outstanding Teen.