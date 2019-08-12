Join The First Annual RSHS Tiger Proud Fundraiser August 16-17

The Rock Springs High School (RSHS) is holding their First Annual Tiger Proud Community Fundraising Event Friday, August 16 from 12 pm – 5 pm, and Saturday, August 17 from 9 am – 5 pm at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

This annual vendor event will be the sole fundraiser for RSHS sports and activities.

According to school officials, this is an opportunity for all activities at RSHS to raise funds for their student participants, and collaborate with the community. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Sports and Activities Fund at RSHS.

Businesses, vendors, and individuals will also have the opportunity to donate to a specific sport or activity.

For more information or to reserve a booth call 307-352-3440 ext. 4507. Or check out the First Annual Tiger Proud Community Event Facebook page here.