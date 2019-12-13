Join WyoRadio, Johnny Mac’s for the Not So Silent Night Concert and Ugly Sweater Party tonight

Toys and proceeds will benefit the City of Rock Springs Fire Department's Toys of Kids program

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 13, 2019) — You’re invited to a party for a cause!

WyoRadio joins Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern for its first annual Not So Silent Night Concert and Ugly Sweater Party tonight, Friday, Dec. 13. Doors open at 7 p.m. at 2012 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs. Admission is $5. Anyone who brings a brand new toy will receive a specialty drink from Johnny Mac’s.

All toys and proceeds will benefit the City of Rock Springs Fire Department’s Toys of Kids program.

Dress in your best (or worst) ugly Christmas sweater, grab your friends and celebrate the season in style, all for a good cause. There will be food, games, and ugly sweater contest and prizes.

Also joining us to provide the music are local favorites ZamTrip and Free Resonance.

Thanks to our sponsors: Johnny Mac’s, Pioneer Gasket, Fits of Laughter, Green River Insurance, The Wool Warehouse, Best Care Family Practice, Green River Paw Spa, Jesse Wilkinson from Farm Bureau Agency, Goodwill, Genesis Alkali, Hitching Post Restaurant and Saloon, and Green River Basin Federal Credit Union.