Loaves & Fishes Soup Kitchen hosts stock-up event on Saturday

June 14, 2024 – Wyo4News
On June 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a community food drive will be held at Walmart to support the Loaves & Fishes Soup Kitchen. For those unable to visit Walmart, donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. from Monday to Friday at 633 Bridger Ave., located in the basement of Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.
The Loaves & Fishes Soup Kitchen is a vital resource for the Rock Springs community, feeding numerous individuals on a weekly basis. As one of only a few soup kitchens in the area, it relies heavily on the generosity of community members and volunteers to continue its operations. Hot meals are served Monday-Friday from noon to 1 p.m.
Items needed for donation include:
- Pork and Beans
- Tomato Sauce
- Tomato Paste
- Spaghetti Sauce
- Alfredo Sauce
- Baked Beans
- Canned Chili
- Any Cream Soups
- Canned Green Chilies
- Canned Fruit
- Canned Vegetables
- Any Salad Dressing
- BBQ Sauce
- Sloppy Joe Mix
- Any Rice
- Any Pasta
- Ramen Noodles
- Peanut Butter and Jelly
- Drink Mix
This drive is an opportunity for the community to come together and support those in need. The kitchen provides an essential service, and the event organizers are hopeful for a strong turnout.