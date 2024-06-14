Loaves & Fishes Soup Kitchen hosts stock-up event on Saturday

June 14, 2024 – Wyo4News

On June 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a community food drive will be held at Walmart to support the Loaves & Fishes Soup Kitchen. For those unable to visit Walmart, donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. from Monday to Friday at 633 Bridger Ave., located in the basement of Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.

The Loaves & Fishes Soup Kitchen is a vital resource for the Rock Springs community, feeding numerous individuals on a weekly basis. As one of only a few soup kitchens in the area, it relies heavily on the generosity of community members and volunteers to continue its operations. Hot meals are served Monday-Friday from noon to 1 p.m.

Items needed for donation include:

Pork and Beans

Tomato Sauce

Tomato Paste

Spaghetti Sauce

Alfredo Sauce

Baked Beans

Canned Chili

Any Cream Soups

Canned Green Chilies

Canned Fruit

Canned Vegetables

Any Salad Dressing

BBQ Sauce

Sloppy Joe Mix

Any Rice

Any Pasta

Ramen Noodles

Peanut Butter and Jelly

Drink Mix

This drive is an opportunity for the community to come together and support those in need. The kitchen provides an essential service, and the event organizers are hopeful for a strong turnout.