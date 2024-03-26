Local Easter Activities Locations & Info

ROCK SPRINGS:

Rock Springs Civic Center Children’s Easter Egg Hunt –

Location:

Bunning Park (J and Evans St, Rock Springs, WY)

Date/Time:

Saturday, March 30, 2024, with different start times depending on kids’ ages:

10 am 8 – 10 year old kids

11 am 5 – 7 year old kids

12 pm 1 – 4 year old kids

Other Info:

“Participation is free; kids can meet the Easter Bunny, hunt for eggs, and have fun playing in the park.”

Sapporo Japanese Steakhouse Easter Basket Giveaway –

Location:

Sapporo Japanese Steakhouse, 2461 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs, WY

Date/Time:

Easter Sunday during normal business hours

Other Info:

“Sapporo will give away 30 baskets and presents to our community & our kids for Easter Sunday. Please call Sapporo at 307-382-0680 to sign up to get a basket. Also, if your birthday is on Easter Sunday, you will be getting a free meal at Sapporo to celebrate the resurrection of Christ on Easter Sunday.”

Family Friday (Event by Sweetwater County Library) –

Location:

Rock Springs Library, 400 C St, Rock Springs, WY

Date/Time:

Friday, March 29, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.

Other Info:

“It’s time to make peep houses! Join us for family Friday on March 29 at 11 a.m. at the Rock Springs Library to make a house for your sugary friend.”

Easter Breakfast (Event by New Hope Baptist Church) –

Location:

New Hope Baptist Church, 513 G St, Rock Springs, WY

Date/Time:

Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.

Other Info:

“Come join us this Easter Sunday for Breakfast at 9:00 a.m., at New Hope Baptist Church. Anyone is welcome! Hope to see you there!”

GREEN RIVER:

Easter Bunny Photo Shoot (Event by Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center and the Villa) –

Location:

1445 Uinta Drive, Green River, WY

Date/Time:

Friday, March 29, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Other Info:

“3 backdrops to choose from. $5 per backdrop. Digital photos. No appointment needed.”

Easter Egg Hunt & Family Breakfast (Event by Green River Alliance) –

Location:

2190 W Teton Blvd, Green River, WY

Date/Time:

Saturday, March 30, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Other Info:

“Bring the whole family to celebrate Easter with us. We will have an Egg Hunt for children from birth through 5th grade and a delicious breakfast for everyone.”

Superior:

PFK Annual Easter Egg Hunt (Event by People for Kids)

Location:

Downtown Superior, WY 82945

Date/Time:

Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 2:00 p.m.

Other Info:

“We supply baskets! All ages welcome! Games and raffles. Come join the fun! Food & refreshments are available for a cost!”