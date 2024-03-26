Local Easter Activities Locations & Info

ROCK SPRINGS:
- Rock Springs Civic Center Children’s Easter Egg Hunt –
Location:
Bunning Park (J and Evans St, Rock Springs, WY)
Date/Time:
Saturday, March 30, 2024, with different start times depending on kids’ ages:
10 am 8 – 10 year old kids
11 am 5 – 7 year old kids
12 pm 1 – 4 year old kids
Other Info:
“Participation is free; kids can meet the Easter Bunny, hunt for eggs, and have fun playing in the park.”
- Sapporo Japanese Steakhouse Easter Basket Giveaway –
Location:
Sapporo Japanese Steakhouse, 2461 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs, WY
Date/Time:
Easter Sunday during normal business hours
Other Info:
“Sapporo will give away 30 baskets and presents to our community & our kids for Easter Sunday. Please call Sapporo at 307-382-0680 to sign up to get a basket. Also, if your birthday is on Easter Sunday, you will be getting a free meal at Sapporo to celebrate the resurrection of Christ on Easter Sunday.”
- Family Friday (Event by Sweetwater County Library) –
Location:
Rock Springs Library, 400 C St, Rock Springs, WY
Date/Time:
Friday, March 29, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.
Other Info:
“It’s time to make peep houses! Join us for family Friday on March 29 at 11 a.m. at the Rock Springs Library to make a house for your sugary friend.”
- Easter Breakfast (Event by New Hope Baptist Church) –
Location:
New Hope Baptist Church, 513 G St, Rock Springs, WY
Date/Time:
Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.
Other Info:
“Come join us this Easter Sunday for Breakfast at 9:00 a.m., at New Hope Baptist Church. Anyone is welcome! Hope to see you there!”
GREEN RIVER:
- Easter Bunny Photo Shoot (Event by Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center and the Villa) –
Location:
1445 Uinta Drive, Green River, WY
Date/Time:
Friday, March 29, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Other Info:
“3 backdrops to choose from. $5 per backdrop. Digital photos. No appointment needed.”
- Easter Egg Hunt & Family Breakfast (Event by Green River Alliance) –
Location:
2190 W Teton Blvd, Green River, WY
Date/Time:
Saturday, March 30, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Other Info:
“Bring the whole family to celebrate Easter with us. We will have an Egg Hunt for children from birth through 5th grade and a delicious breakfast for everyone.”
Superior:
- PFK Annual Easter Egg Hunt (Event by People for Kids)
Location:
Downtown Superior, WY 82945
Date/Time:
Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 2:00 p.m.
Other Info:
“We supply baskets! All ages welcome! Games and raffles. Come join the fun! Food & refreshments are available for a cost!”