Local volunteer group makes handmade children’s blankets for those in need

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 6, 2020) — The Blankets for Kids with Love volunteer group will be hosting an event on February 29 at the Rock Springs Library, 400 C St, Rock Springs, in the Johnson Room from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

The volunteer group is accepting all sizes and styles of blankets that are new, handmade and washable at the open house. Donation of blanket-making materials such as quilting fabric, fleece, and batting are also appreciated.

Everyone is welcome to come to learn about this project. Homemade refreshments and beverages will be served.

Blankets are donated to children in Sweetwater county ages birth to 18 years, to organizations including Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Department of Family Services, Inside Connections, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, YWCA Safe House and the Center for Family and Children to distribute to children.

From left to right are: Tina Duran, Merry Jackson, Ruth Howe, Pam Wiggin, Maria Viking, Dawn Anderson, Carol Bryant, Chandra Rasmussen. Photo Courtesy of The Blankets for Kids with Love volunteer group.

Community Fine Art Center Director, Debora Soule will be teaching a class on crochet-edge fleece blankets. This class is free, participants can bring their supplies, some will be available. The volunteer group would like to exceed last year’s record of 167 blankets, to give LOVE HUGS to children in need.

Contact CFAC for the supply list, 307-362-6212. Contact Toly at 307-705-0805 to find out specific blanket sizes or for any questions.