MAX-imum talent at Wednesday night’s Concert in the Park

Photo by Carly Eversole

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The evenings may be cooling off across Southwest Wyoming but the musical action at Bunning Park on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. are not. Last night’s concert in the Park performance featuring Max-Say-Shun did not disappoint.

With guitar(s) in hand, Max Martinez, a long-time resident of Rock Springs Wyoming, played an array of songs with genres ranging from country to blues to even a little disco. Although Funk is Martinez’s favorite style of music he enjoys playing something everyone can enjoy. Being in Wyoming, he knows country music is a staple and plays songs by artists like George Straight, Merle Haggard as well as new artists like Kane Brown. With his music versatility, he hopes fans leave his concerts having heard something they know and enjoy. However, the talents of Max-Say-Shun don’t stop there. Throughout his concert, he played songs by blues artist Gary Moore and rivaled the guitar talents of Carlos Santana by playing his songs as well.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

With an arsenal of guitars at his disposal including a ’79 fender Strat, Martinez has also written songs of his own. Songs of his creation such as “Feelin Haggard” can be found on Youtube and “When it comes to lovin” can be found here as well. Max-Say-Shun’s concert was the second to last concert in the summer series and as always the only requirements for the concerts are a comfy chair/blanket and a willingness to hear great local talent while enjoying some locally prepared food by the food trucks parked on the walkways.