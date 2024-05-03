May the 4th Be With You at the Sweetwater County Library

May 4, 2024 – Wyo4News

Join the Sweetwater County Library in Green River as it hosts Star Wars Days from Saturday, May 4th to the 18th.

Participants are invited to journey to a library far, far away and immerse themselves in all things Star Wars. Attendees can explore the library to uncover hidden Star Wars characters, each holding clues to decode a hidden message and claim a prize. Completion of the challenge automatically enters participants in the grand prize drawing to win 2 Lightsabers! While there, guests can also get their picture taken in the Millennium Falcon.

This event, open to all ages, offers a free and engaging activity that can be enjoyed at one’s leisure and convenience.

In addition to the interactive challenge, the library boasts an extensive collection of Star Wars books available for checkout, reminding attendees that the force is strong with those who read.

Teenagers in grades 6th to 12th can test their Star Wars knowledge at the Star Wars trivia station. For further information, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the Sweetwater County Library in Green River.