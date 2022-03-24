Meet a doggo at Square State Brewing

Shutterstock photo of a dog

Rock Springs- The Red Desert Humane Society will be having an adoption event at Square State Brewing on Saturday, April 2, starting at 1:00 p.m. and ending at 3:00 p.m.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

It is hard to say just how many dogs will be at the event because the number of dogs changes so often in the shelter, but any of the dogs that are eligible for adoption at the Red Desert Humane Society will be there. If you do find a dog at this event that you would like to adopt, there will be adoption paperwork available at Square State Brewing. It normally takes 24-48 hours to go through the entire adoption process.

There are adoption fees involved. For an adult dog, the fee is $110 dollars. All adult dogs are already spayed or neutered. For a puppy, the adoption fee is $205 dollars, and if the puppy is not spayed or neutered yet, there is an option to have the puppy spayed when it is old enough. Red Desert Humane Society will reimburse those who have proof of the procedure being done.

For more information on adopting an animal, you can visit Red Desert Humane Society’s Facebook page or give them a call at (307) 362-1636. To see what animals are available at the shelter, click here.