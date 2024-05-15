Mission at Castle Rock to host free Nursing Home Week Festival

May 15, 2024 – Wyo4News

Mission at Castle Rock will celebrate Nursing Home Week with a festival on Saturday, May 18, from 11 am to 2 pm. The event, located at 1445 Uinta Drive, is open to the public.

The festival will feature Carl’s BBQ & Catering, offering a variety of smoked barbecue dishes. Free popcorn will also be available for guests. Attendees can enjoy activities including a mechanical bull, bounce house, face painting, and a variety of local vendors. There will also be two photo booths on site, one of which will have a Wild West theme and the photographer will provide professional photos for attendees. A handful of activities will be free, but some do require an admission fee such as the mechanical bull, photo booth and face painting. Activity tickets are available to purchase for $1/ticket or $20/arm’s length. Funds collected at the event will help pay for an upcoming fishing trip for the senior residents.

Residents of Castle Rock will participate in meet-and-greet sessions with community members, enjoying the festivities alongside them.

“We are excited to get the community involved once again with the center,” said Heidi Schuh, Social Services Director. “Since COVID, most of our community events have had to be placed on hold, but our center is so community-oriented and involvement with local residents is extremely important. We are definitely looking forward to hosting this event once again.”

The festival aims to celebrate memories with elders and show appreciation for care partners.