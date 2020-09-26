6LEAK 6ONES – This Feels Like Home

This Feels Like Home

6LEAK 6ONES

Darrian Mechling

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 26, 2020) — 6LEAK 6ONES is an artist originally from Sweetwater County. Currently working on her music dreams, she has recorded and released ‘This Feels Like Home’ along with multiple other singles.

In a statement from 6LEAK 6ONES, she stated, “This Feels Like Home was made very quickly not because it didn’t mean anything to me, but because it’s everything I felt in the moment. Words just seemed to pour out. When I first left Georgia to come home, I wrote it and I think I wrote it in about four minutes. I immediately felt at home.”

