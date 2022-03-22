Dirty Cello to play at Broadway Theatre

Photos submitted by Rebecca Roudman

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Rock Springs- San Franciso-based band, Dirty Cello, will be performing at the Broadway Theatre on April 8 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will cost $10 and you can buy them on Broadway Theatre’s website or by dropping by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office. Only 4 of the 6 band members are coming this time around including Rebecca Roudman, who plays the cello, fiddle, and sings. Guitar player Jason Eckl, bass player Alex Farrel, and drummer Blake Ritterman.

Dirty Cello was formed 11 years ago, but it wasn’t always the blues/Americana/rock band that it is now. In the beginning, Rebecca Roudman and her husband were just a duo that played Eastern European dance music. Eventually, they tried ska music, but nothing seemed to be working until they tried out blues music. This led the way to the band that they have become now, with 6 members and all of their crazy adventures.

Rebecca Roudman states that she was inspired by Slash, Jimmy Hendrix, and Eric Clapton. After playing the cello for orchestras, she wanted to play her cello more like these icons, and she feels like she has reached that goal stating, “I feel like I have when our fans come up to me and tell me that they can hear it.”

One of the best memories for the band was being the first American band to play in Iceland after the lockdown had lifted. The Icelanders in one town were so thrilled that they decided to welcome Dirty Cello by having an “American theme” which “Suprised us, but also didn’t,” said Rebecca. The Icelandic locals wore cowboy outfits or camouflage, some even wore both. They also made baked beans, hamburgers, and had beer to celebrate with the band.

One of Rebecca’s favorite places to perform was Italy and that is because “You don’t start the concert until you’ve had a full meal,” Rebecca stated. She remembered a specific time when the band was supposed to play at 9:00 p.m. but when mentioning this, a local had told her they had to finish dinner first. After what must have been a five-course meal, the band was finally ready to play at 10:00 p.m.

“This has gone further than we have ever imagined,” said Rebecca. Dirty Cello is a band that will play just about anywhere and it has taken them all around the world, but they have never been to the State of Wyoming. This will be their first time performing in Wyoming, and they just want to make sure that everyone who comes to their show has fun. “We don’t want people to have the typical experience, none of our concerts have a planned setlist or anything, we just go with what the audience is enjoying,” said Rebecca.

One thing Rebecca wanted people to know is that the band is always looking for their next place to perform, and they are open to suggestions. After their show on April 8, they plan on playing in Denver, Colorado. The band also plans on touring Iceland for the third time, making sure to play at the one venue they haven’t. From there, they will be playing in the UK, Belgium, and France.