Minds Eye Too

“Minds Eye Too is the second song off of the collaborative albun #Cerebral. Featuring two like minded artists Tone the Melodic Monster and Rick – E and they provide a unique listening experience. Tone dives into the struggle as an undergound artist doubling the pain that accompanies artistry, along with the drive to push though being more than just a local hip-hop artist.”

Darrian Mechling

