Micah Paisley played the first show for Concert at the Clocktower series

Wyo4News photo of Micah Paisley

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Green River- For the first show in the Concert at the Clocktower series, eclectic musician Micah Paisley performed. A new band will be performing every Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the Clocktower in Downtown Green River.

Micah Paisley has been playing music for roughly 15 years. Micah was inspired by his older brother who was also a musician. He started out playing the drums but when his high school band Akedah already had someone to play the drums, he decided to play bass instead. Not only does Micah do a lot of solo work, but he is also in several other bands including Primary Source, Joe Barbuto and the Cave Crew, and Shcoktroopers. He is also in an unnamed band.

Micha plays several different genres including but not limited to punk-rock, reggae, and Ska. He has had to learn how to adapt to several of his band’s needs saying, “You just gotta go with the flow, and you just gotta have fun.” One of his favorite memories is having an after-party once his band was finished performing in Ten Sleep Wyoming. “Things got wild and out of hand,” said Micah.

Micah plans on performing at the Brown Bag Concert on Tuesday, July 12, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and also at the Cedar Springs Marina in Dutch John, Utah tonight from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

On a final note, Micah wanted to share a motto with the community stating, “Never let your tail stop wagging, even if you eat moldy dog food!”