Steve Davis plays all genres for all people

(Wyo4News photo, Pictured from left to right Nicholas Fletcher, Shandryn Trumble, Steve Davis)

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Rock Springs- For the second show in the concert in the park series held at Bunning park, eclectic musician Steve Davis performed. When asked what genre he considered his music to be he replied, “I play all genres for all people. I play whatever people want, jazz, folk, blues, rock and sometimes I will even play Disney songs.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Steve began playing music when he was fourteen years old and has learned many valuable lessons in the last sixteen years. He stated that one of the biggest lessons he learned was that, “Kindness is the greatest tool that we have as humans. It is important to always be kind, and that is something that I can do with my music.” One of Steve’s favorite memories is getting to perform at the Oregon Hemp Festival in front of 10,000 people. He said, “I was so nervous but it was worth it.”

While he still plans on working on his solo music, he will also be in a folk duo band with Shandryn Trumble, and everyone who attended his Bunning Park performance got to see what that would look like. In the near future, he will be playing on July 8 at Square State Brewing in Rock Springs and then on July 9 at the Buck’n Bar in Green River.