Stones Throe performs at Bunning Park

Wyo4News of Stones Throe

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Rock Springs- Last night Blues Rock band, Stones Throe performed at Bunning Park for the Concert in the Park series. New bands perform at Bunning Park every Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

Stones Throe has four members including Jim the lead vocalist and guitarist, Darren the guitarist, Eric the bass player, and Jarod the drummer. The band has been around since the late 90s and has performed many times in Sweetwater County. Stones Throe was the very first band to perform the annual Blues and Brews event held at Bunning Park in Rock Springs every year. They also got to be the opening act for well-known rock band Halestorm, at Flaming Gorge Days in Green River.

Stones Throe has several albums out and one of their favorite albums is called As a Crow Flys. One fun memory the band had was getting rained out while performing in Granger. They still tried to perform the best they could but eventually had to call it quits because they were worried someone could get electrocuted.

When asked what he had learned by performing Darren said, “How to be a better band. It took a lot of years and practice.” Jim replied, “It takes perseverance to keep doing it. You just have to love it.” He expressed how time-consuming and hard it can be sometimes but that he really loved being in Stones Throe.

Jim said his favorite part of performing was, “The response we get from the audience is great. When you connect with the audience it’s just amazing.” Currently, the band has no other venues planned for the rest of the year but that could change at any time.