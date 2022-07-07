The EIO band played at Bunning Park yesterday

Wyo4News photo o the EIO band

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Rock Springs- Traditional polka band, EIO played at Bunning Park for the Concert in the Park series. A new band plays every Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Bunning Park. Traditional Polka band EIO has been around for roughly 30 years and has seen a lot of members come and go. Currently, the members include Dave who plays the accordion, Hannah, Chynna, and Ruby who all sing.

EIO was the first-ever band to do a summer concert in Rock Springs. Currently, they play a lot at local nursing homes and have learned a lot from the experience. “Music speaks to your emotions and memories. It’s amazing how it brings people alive,” stated Ruby. She recalled a time when she and her husband, Dave, had a neighbor with Alzheimer’s who they would play music for. She remembers a time when he had not spoken in weeks, but once they started playing music, he came right to life and started to sing along with them. The family members who watched were so happy that music was able to give them their loved one back for a moment.

EIO also performs at Polka festivals every year. Dave had a fun memory of a concertgoer asking if he knew the traditional polka song “Who Stole the Kishka” only to reveal that his grandfather had written that song. Ruby would like to the the community for their support and for keeping traditional ethnic music alive in the City of Rock Springs.

This experience has taught Dave to just be happy and has taught Hannah to not be as scared. Hannah has been growing a lot more confident with singing and performing as time goes on. Chynna said that she just loves the opportunity to be able to do something like this because not everyone gets the chance.

The next few shows EIO will be putting on include performing at International Days at 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., the Brown Bag Concert on July 26, and the Alzheimers walk in Green River.