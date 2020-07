Local Lyrics

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

6LEAK 6ONES – “I wrote My Monster, I wrote it about myself. I just got to Georgia at this point in time. My entire life I thought I would be stronger when leaving home. But it was very hard first, it’s like I could slowly feel myself losing myself. I know it doesn’t say it so in the song, but I really did get used to and I do love it in Georgia now.”

