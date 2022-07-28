Wyo4News photo of ZamTrip performing

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Rock Springs- Last night, hard rock band ZamTrip performed at Bunning Park in Rock Springs as part of the concert in the park series. Every Wednesday a new band or artist performs at Bunning Park starting at 7:00 p.m.

The members of ZamTrip include lead singer Samatha Newman, bass player Cody Zampedri, guitarist Kyle Zampedri, and drummer Cory Zampedri. They have been inspired by bands like Black Stone Cherry, Halestorm, and Motley Crue, and even older country bands. The band has a profile on Spotify that includes several of their singles and an album called King’s Game.

The members of ZamTrip were the people in charge of coming up with the first-ever Music For Vets event in the community. They have also played at a couple of big music festivals like the LoudWire music festival. Currently, they have some new songs in the works and are performing a few shows in different states, but their next local show is going to be at the Music For Vets event in January 2023.

“It’s cool playing all over the country with tons of amazing bands. The coolest thing is being able to meet so many new people,” said Cody. The band has had many exciting moments traveling around the United States, and they have learned so much in the process. “You really have to get rid of your ego,” stated Cory. Kyle added that “You need to know how to improvise because things can go wrong.”

ZamTrip would like to let the community know that they should support their local music scene by going to the local shows. They also wanted to thank their fans for all of their support.