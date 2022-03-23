Night at the Museum at Rock Springs Historical Museum

0
1

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Rock Springs- The Sweetwater Young Professionals are holding a “Night at the Museum” event at the Rock Springs Historical Museum. This will take place Tuesday, March 29, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

The Sweetwater Young Professionals are a group of people “dedicated to hosting social outings, networking events, professional development, and volunteer opportunities to career-minded individuals,” as stated on their Facebook page. The event is going to be a scavenger hunt and a trivia night for adults 21 and up. There will be a required $10 donation. All proceeds will go to the Rock Springs Historical Museum. Snacks and sangria will be provided, and an ID will be required.

Not only is this a chance for locals to learn about the Historical Museum and learn some history about Rock Springs, but this is also a good way to network with other young professionals of Sweetwater County, or to just make new friends and have fun.

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR