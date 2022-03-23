Night at the Museum at Rock Springs Historical Museum

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Rock Springs- The Sweetwater Young Professionals are holding a “Night at the Museum” event at the Rock Springs Historical Museum. This will take place Tuesday, March 29, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Sweetwater Young Professionals are a group of people “dedicated to hosting social outings, networking events, professional development, and volunteer opportunities to career-minded individuals,” as stated on their Facebook page. The event is going to be a scavenger hunt and a trivia night for adults 21 and up. There will be a required $10 donation. All proceeds will go to the Rock Springs Historical Museum. Snacks and sangria will be provided, and an ID will be required.

Not only is this a chance for locals to learn about the Historical Museum and learn some history about Rock Springs, but this is also a good way to network with other young professionals of Sweetwater County, or to just make new friends and have fun.