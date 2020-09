Darrian Mechling

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 24, 2020) — Come to the White Mountain Library today from 2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Stories and songs for kids ages three to six years old.

Outdoor Story Time is every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and every Thursday at 2 p.m. Don’t forget to grab a bag and go back, full of fun, and creative at-home activities.