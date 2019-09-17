Parents, students invited to Western’s Mustang Preview Day

Event gives parents and students a chance to attend a welcome session and meet with faculty, staff, clubs and organizations

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Western Wyoming Community College will host the 2019 Mustang Preview Day from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 9. Check-in begins at 9 a.m.

Mustang Preview Day is an opportunity for high school juniors and seniors and their families to visit Western. During this event, everyone has the opportunity to attend a welcome session and an Academic/Student Life Fair, where they will have the chance to visit with faculty in all departments as well as clubs and organizations.

Students will be broken up into two groups based on their grade level.

Advertisement

“Mustang Preview Day is an awesome chance for high school juniors, seniors, and parents to experience the true college experience and live life as a Mustang for a day. This is going to be an exciting event with opportunities to meet with faculty, take a tour of campus, and win some amazing prizes with free lunch provided. This is an event to definitely not miss out on,” said Kurtis Wilkinson, director of Admissions and Recruitment at Western.

Each group will have the chance to attend a financial aid and admissions session, take a campus tour, and eat a free all-you-can-eat lunch.

Raffle tickets will be given out to students for participating in different activities throughout the day, and there will be prize drawings at the end of the event.

Parents and high school counselors are invited as well to participate in a parent session where they will learn information about Western and how to help their students be successful at Western.

Advertisement

For more information regarding this event, contact Kurtis Wilkinson at [email protected].

To keep up with events happening on campus, download the Mustang Connections app at www.westernwyoming.edu/app.