Red Desert Roundup Parade Entries Due Friday

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The Red Desert Roundup Parade will be Saturday, July 27 and completed entry forms are due Friday, July 19.

Entry forms may be picked up at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce or online at rdrrodeo.com. Completed entry forms need to be returned to the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce by noon on Friday.

Due to the increased expenses to organize and produce a parade like the Red Desert Roundup Parade, there will be a $40 entry fee for each entry. All entries must check-in and get their number at the top of C Street. If you would like your entry judged in more than one category, an entry fee needs to be paid for both categories. Please make checks payable to RDR Rodeo, Inc.

Entries will be judged in the following categories for first, second, and third place: Band, Commercial, Civic, Fraternal, General, Military, Motor Sports, Equestrian, Religious, Youth, Political, and Youth Organization, and one overall winner. Plaques will be available for pick up at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce beginning Monday, July 29.

The parade will begin promptly at 10 a.m. The Staging Area begins at B and Broadway; South on B Street to Cedar Street and South on C Street to the County Courthouse. PLEASE CHECK IN AT THE COURTHOUSE PARKING LOT TO PICK IP YOUR NUMBER and you will be directed to your assigned area. Large entries must be at the Staging Area no later than 8 a.m. Small entries need to check-in by 8:30 a.m. There will be parade officials on four-wheelers throughout the Staging Area to assist.

Parade participants will be contacted by the Parade Committee during the week of July 22 with your entry number and your location in the Staging area.

The Parade Route will begin at B and Broadway; heading East on Broadway; under the underpass; continuing on M Street; left on Pilot Butte to K Street; K Street to North Front; right on North Front to Elk; left on Grant and over the overpass. The Judge’s stand will be located on Grant Street in front of the World War II Memorial Traffic Island.

If your entry is performing, please limit your performance time to one minute, 30 seconds. Due to the electronic equipment on the judge’s stand, please do not spray water in the direction of the judge’s stand. The judge’s stand is capable of playing music for performing entries.

Please download and send to Jill Franzen Loden at www.jillssound.com with your entry number.

Due to the liability exposure on the part of the participants in the parade, no candy may be thrown from the entry. Entries may have walkers along side their unit distributing candy to the spectators.

When completing your entry form, please include a short narrative on the back of the entry form for our Pro Rodeo Announcer, Chad Nicholson, to read when you pass the judge’s stand. Please be precise when completing the length of your entry.

If you have any questions or need further information, please contact Peggie Little at 307-371-5186.