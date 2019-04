(April 19, 2019) – Join the Rock Springs High School students and student council for the 2019 Tour-de-Wish, which benefits Make-A-Wish Wyoming.

Tour-de-Wish will take place Saturday, April 27 at the parking lot behind the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center. The 5k starts at 10 a.m. Walkers, runners, and bikers of all ages are welcome.

The entry fee is $20 for adults and $5 for children under 10.